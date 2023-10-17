TRAVEL: The President of the CCISM in discussion with the Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories | FAXINFO

Traveling to Paris, Angèle Dormoy, President of the CCISM, accompanied by members of the ACCIOM*, met the Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories, Philippe Vigier.

During this morning, discussions focused on several crucial issues for the territory of Saint-Martin. Among the subjects discussed was tax exemption, with a careful examination of the sectors and thresholds involved. The President underlined the importance of adapting tax policies to support sustainable economic development in our territory. Also at the center of the discussions were the scarcity of insurance supply, inflation, the high cost of freight and transport, as well as the persistent challenge of the cost of living in our overseas regions. These issues have a significant impact on businesses and constructive solutions can be explored.

The President, Angèle Dormoy, expressed her gratitude to the Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories for his attentive listening and his commitment to the economic well-being of Saint-Martin. She stressed the importance of continued collaboration between local actors and national institutions to resolve these issues.

*The ACCIOM brings together eleven Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Mayotte, Reunion, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Martin, Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna) with the aim of ensuring consultation between the Overseas CCIs, encouraging exchanges of experience and carrying out actions on themes common to the overseas regions. The CCISM is secretary of the association for the current term.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/deplacement-la-presidente-de-la-ccism-en-discussion-avec-le-ministre-delegue-des-outre-mer/