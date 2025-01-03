TRIATHLON / The SXM Tri Kids: a triathlon for young champions | FAXINFO

On Saturday, January 11, the Galion will host an exceptional sporting event: the SXM Tri Kids. Specially designed for children aged 3 to 13, this triathlon promises an afternoon full of emotions and sporting challenges adapted to each age group.

The youngest, aged 3 to 5, will take on a 25m swim, 500m bike ride and 200m run. Children aged 6 to 7 will have to complete a course including a 50m swim, 1km bike ride and 300m run. The distances increase progressively for 8-9 year olds (100m swim, 2km bike ride, 600m run), 10-11 year olds (150m swim, 3km bike ride, 900m run) and finally 12-13 year olds, who will take on a 200m swim, 4km bike ride and 1,2km run. The event, organised by the SXM Tri Académie association and completely secure, guarantees children a fun and risk-free sporting experience. After the events that will begin at 14:30 p.m., a snack will be offered to all participants, and a raffle with two bikes to win will close this festive day. Registrations, at a rate of €10 per child, are open until January 9. Meet at Trisport (Marigot and Simpson Bay) or online to register your young champions and encourage them to surpass themselves in a friendly and sporty atmosphere! _VX

Info: Facebook – SXM TRI academy

Shortcut link to register: https://shorturl.at/22Jln

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/triathlon-le-sxm-tri-kids-un-triathlon-pour-les-jeunes-champions/