TRIBUTE: A final farewell to Jean “Pongué” Cocks | FAXINFO

Jean Amos Cocks, a key figure at the Symphorien Integration Center (CSI), has passed away, leaving behind a huge void in the community. Known as "Pongué" or "Tatou," he was a pillar of support for troubled youth, offering them a listening ear, advice, and unwavering support.

His commitment never wavered, particularly after Hurricane Irma, when he facilitated the transport of the inter-ministerial delegation to the prefecture. On numerous occasions, he patiently and kindly accompanied young people from Sandy Ground to Quartier d'Orléans.

The president of the Collectivité, Louis Mussington, reacted with emotion: “Jean Cocks was a man of heart and values. His smile and quiet strength will remain etched in our memories. He leaves a legacy of solidarity and resilience that will continue to inspire our community. Rest in peace, Jean. Your commitment and generosity will remain forever in our hearts.”

A final tribute will be paid to him this Friday, March 14, at 13 p.m., during a ceremony at the Quartier d'Orléans Methodist Church (across from the pharmacy). The Faxinfo team shares the family's grief and offers its sincere condolences to him and his loved ones.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hommage-un-dernier-adieu-a-jean-pongue-cocks/