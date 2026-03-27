TRIBUTE: A Garden of Poets vibrant with emotion at the Silk Cotton Estate | FAXINFO

Beneath the majestic trees of Silk Cotton EstateThe night of March 21st settled in like a a setting for wordsOn the occasion of the World Poetry Day, nearly 150 people gathered for an edition of the Poetry Garden imbued with grace and emotion, set to the rhythm of jazz and carried by the Lady Ruby Bute’s memoir.



In this place steeped in history, every breath seemed imbued with life. The first notes, the first voices, gently captured the attention of an audience hanging on every word. Jacqueline Vrolijk’s tributeThe artist’s daughter made a lasting impression. Her voice, a mixture of sweetness and gravity, brought back to life a woman of many talents, a mother, a storyteller, a figure deeply rooted in the soul of Saint-Martin.



When poetry comes alive

Then the voices followed one another, each bringing its own colour, its own vibration. The young Maya Scantleberry opened the scene with touching precision. Tamara Groenevelt celebrated the strength of Caribbean women, while Audrey Claxton delivered an intense performance on the power of choice and inner peace. Léon Noël, the only man in the programming, echoed the sentiments of future generations, reminding them of the importance of passing on knowledge and continuing to write.

The words sometimes struck, sometimes caressed. in French or in English. They have talked about resilience, identity, society, love and freedomLucinda Larich Audain, Safiyya Chance, and Dania Amacin have all given a voice to committed, vibrant poetry, deeply rooted in reality. Valérie Vial, Yellow Guavaberry, Mélissa Fleming and Sabrina Charville, from the Coffee & Soda Biscuits association have largely contributed to making this tribute evening a A moment suspended in time, unforgettable.

Between breaths, Music came to envelop the evening. The voice of Swé, imbued with the blues, suspended time, before Joanita does not prolong this sonic interlude, between gentleness and intensity.



A memory that continues to resonate

Throughout the evening, the luminous shadow of Lady Ruby Bute never left the place. presentation of the guest book Valérie Damaseau’s tribute to her family crystallized this collective emotion. In the looks, in the silences, in the applause, a single truth emerged: Lady Ruby Bute’s legacy lives on.

The Garden of Poets closed as it had opened, in an atmosphere charged with meaning. A night where words connected generations, where poetry took shape, and where Saint-Martin, once again, celebrated the beauty of its artistic soul.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hommage-un-jardin-des-poetes-vibrant-demotion-au-silk-cotton-estate/