TRIBUTE: A guestbook celebrating the artist Lady Ruby Bute | FAXINFO

Lady Ruby BUTE was an essential artist in Saint-Martin, she leaves behind an unforgettable body of work and a particularly rich artistic career.

In order to pay tribute to her and allow the population to express themselves on this great artist, a guestbook is made available to the public, in the hall of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin in Marigot, until Thursday, November 28, 2024, during the opening hours of the Collectivité, from 8:00 a.m. to 15:15 p.m. Cultural actors of the territory, artists and the general public, are invited to come and pay tribute to this great figure of arts and culture, through a few lines, anecdotes and memories, written in the guestbook.

The cultural celebration of her life entitled 'A Love Letter to Our Dear Ruby' will take place on Thursday 28 November from 19pm to 22pm at Silk Cotton Grove Estate in Friar's Bay. The funeral will be held at the same venue on Saturday 30 November from 14pm to 16pm. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hommage-un-livre-dor-celebrant-lartiste-lady-ruby-bute/