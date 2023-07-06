TRIBUTE: Albert Fleming’s funeral will take place this Friday, July 7 | FAXINFO

Albert Fleming's funeral will take place this Friday, July 7, 2023 on the Marigot Sea Front (taxi parking lot) from 10 a.m. to 15 p.m.

A time will be reserved at the beginning of the ceremony for official tributes, from 10 a.m. to 13 p.m. The tributes will be made in two parts: the family and the close relations then the official personalities. The tribute sequence will close at 13 p.m.

The mass will be pronounced from 13 p.m., followed by the burial in the cemetery of Marigot.

After the mass, the funeral procession will take the road to the cemetery of Marigot passing by the rue de la République, rue de la Liberté, route de Sandy Ground to the cemetery.

The entire perimeter of the Seafront in front of the ferry terminal will be closed to traffic from the day before.

The rue de la liberté will be closed to traffic to let the procession pass.

A shuttle will be set up from the Galisbay car park to take the public to the religious ceremony on the Marigot front.

Finally, note that from 9 a.m. on Friday morning, before the ceremony, the family has planned a passage through Marigot of the funeral procession for a last salute to the Mayor.

For information to the public, community services will exceptionally close at 13 p.m. this Friday, July 7, 2023.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hommage-les-obseques-dalbert-fleming-auront-lieu-ce-vendredi-7-juillet/