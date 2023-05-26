TRIBUTE / Death of three police officers in Villeneuve d’Ascq: a minute of silence observed at the Prefecture | FAXINFO

In tribute to the three police officers Steven Greblac, Paul Medeiros and Manon Raux killed in intervention in a collision with a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction, whose driver was heavily alcoholic and positive for cannabis, a minute of silence was observed yesterday in the patio of the Prefecture of the Northern Islands.

The three peacekeepers from the Roubaix police station, aged 24 and 25, were entitled yesterday Thursday, May 25 to a national tribute chaired by Emmanuel Macron at the height of their sacrifice in the presence of some 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters.

Also present at the tribute ceremony, the Minister of the Interior and Overseas, Gérald Darmamin is expected this Friday, May 27 in Saint-Martin for the signing of the new border line between France and Holland at Oyster Pond. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hommage-deces-de-trois-policiers-a-villeneuve-dascq-une-minute-de-silence-observee-a-la-prefecture/