Tribute | FAXINFO

It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that We extend our deepest condolences on behalf of the ENSOLUS “THINK TANK”. We were deeply saddened to learn about the passing of our esteemed Vice President, René Jean DURET on 07/07/2023 in FRANCE.

On behalf of the ENSOLUS I would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for your outstanding contributions to the field of energy transition. Your unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and exceptional commitment have made a significant impact on our mission to promote sustainable and clean energy practices.

Your efforts in educating and empowering others to make environmentally conscious choices are commendable and have created a ripple effect that will continue to benefit generations to come.

We are grateful for your willingness to go above and beyond, constantly pushing the boundaries and challenging the status quo in BLUE ECONOMIE & ENERGY TRANSITION. Your leadership within and your ability to foster collaboration have been instrumental in creating a united front for the energy transition movement in SAINT MARTIN.

René Jean DURET was not only a remarkable leader within our association but also an exceptional human being. His unwavering dedication, remarkable vision, and exceptional commitment played an instrumental role in shaping our association's success and growth. He left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of everyone who had the privilege of working with them.

Once again, our deepest sympathies go out to family, and all those who knew and cherished Late Vice President René Jean DURET

With heartfelt condolences, President Mr. CHARBHE Raj & Board Members

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hommage/