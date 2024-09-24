TRIBUTE / Frantz, renowned chef and emblematic figure of the Marina Port La Royale: a memory that must remain a driving force for the future | FAXINFO

“We recently lost a man dear to our hearts and to our community: Frantz, the owner and chef of the restaurant “La Petite Auberge des Îles” on the Marina Port La Royale. More than just a restaurateur, Frantz was a true culinary artist, whose talent and commitment were recognized far beyond the borders of Saint-Martin.

In 2012, Frantz received an international gastronomy award, making “La Petite Auberge des Îles” one of the most prestigious establishments in the entire Caribbean. Ranked 12th among more than 300 renowned restaurants in the region, his establishment was number 1 in Marigot and was among the top 5 best restaurants in Saint-Martin. That year, the restaurant Le Pressoir in Grand-Case had taken first place, but Frantz had established himself as an essential reference for gastronomy lovers.

His restaurant was not only a place to enjoy fine food, it was a true symbol of quality, authenticity and culinary excellence. Frantz was a near-starred chef, renowned for his mastery of flavors and his dedication to the art of gastronomy.

But beyond his successes in the kitchen, Frantz was also a tireless fighter for the survival and prosperity of the Marina. He fought so that local decision-makers, and in particular the Territorial Collectivity of Saint-Martin, would tackle the problems that we all encounter on a daily basis. Since the passage of Hurricane Irma, Frantz has campaigned tirelessly for the rehabilitation of the Marina, despite the deep scars left by the storm.

Although we have received strong commitments from elected officials and technicians of the Collectivité regarding major rehabilitation projects, there is still so much to do. Frantz's fight was not just his own, it was that of an entire community. He led the way by highlighting the difficulties we face every day: damaged infrastructure, lack of economic support, security and cleanliness issues. So many problems that require daily and increased involvement from the authorities.

Today, we must not only pay tribute to Frantz, but also continue his work and carry his message even stronger. His memory must be a source of inspiration for all. We call on the Territorial Collectivity of Saint-Martin to honor its commitment by intensifying its support for the merchants and restaurateurs of the Marina, taking into account our concrete and urgent needs.

It is time to act, in a concerted manner, so that the Marina Port La Royale can regain its former glory and can once again be a dynamic center of Marigot's economic life. Frantz leaves us not only his courage as a legacy, but also an exceptional gastronomy that has flown the flag for our island. It is up to us to continue this fight and turn his dreams into reality.

Rest in peace, Frantz. We promise that your fight and your passion will not be forgotten.”

Yann Lecam,

President of the Association of Merchants and Restaurateurs of Marigot Downtown

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hommage-frantz-chef-reconnu-et-figure-emblematique-de-la-marina-port-la-royale-une-memoire-qui-doit-rester-un-moteur-pour-lavenir/