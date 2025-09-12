TRIBUTE / Jean-Sébastien Lavocat: Saint-Martin loses a surfing legend | FAXINFO

A shock wave swept through Saint-Martin on Thursday, September 11. The disappearance of Jean-Sébastien Lavocat, a renowned surfer and windsurfer, upset the sporting world and the local community.

A true pillar of board sports for more than three decades, he had built the SXM Surf Club du Galion et Windy Reef SXM, offering entire generations the opportunity to discover and practice their passion.

Dedicated teacher and tireless competitor, Jean-Séb Lavocat relaunched his international career this year by participating in an event in the World Wave Tour in Puerto Rico, where he qualified for the prestigious final of the Aloha Classic in Hawaii, scheduled for October. A performance that demonstrated his unwavering energy and unwavering love for the ocean.

La symbolic closure of the Galion club Yesterday morning marked the extent of the loss. But it is above all the collective enthusiasm of his students, friends, and colleagues that illustrates the immense impact Jean-Séb had on Saint-Martin. Since the announcement of his passing, tributes have multiplied. On social media, students, friends, and riders from around the world share their sadness and memories, recalling how much he meant to an entire generation.

An extraordinary enthusiast has just passed away, but his legacy will continue to inspire those who were lucky enough to meet him for a long time to come.

The Faxinfo team shares the family's grief and offers its sincere condolences to them and their loved ones.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hommage-jean-sebastien-lavocat-saint-martin-perd-une-legende-de-la-glisse/