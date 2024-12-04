TRIBUTE / Lady Ruby Bute: a colorful celebration | FAXINFO

On Thursday, November 28, the Silk Cotton Grove Estate in Friar's Bay hosted a moving celebration in honour of Ruby Bute, a legendary figure in St. Martin's art and culture. Entitled "A Love Letter to Our Dear Ruby," the event brought together hundreds of people to honour the exceptional artist and writer who passed away on November 5 at the age of 81.

The venue, transformed into a veritable artistic showcase, was adorned with panels displaying Ruby’s colorful paintings and poems, while a giant screen retraced the highlights of her life. A guestbook allowed everyone to leave a personal testimony. The evening was punctuated by artistic performances combining song, dance, music and poetry readings, reflecting the richness of her work. Her daughter, Jacqueline Vrolijk, shared emotional memories, evoking her mother’s unconditional love for Saint-Martin, its culture and its people: “My mother belonged to the island, not to the French side or the Dutch side, but to the whole of Saint-Martin”. A moment of sharing and gratitude, this tribute recalled the profound impact Lady Ruby Bute had on her island. More than an artist, she was a guardian of local culture, a source of inspiration for all those who crossed her path. Her message still resonates: “Continue to rise.” An invitation to perpetuate her legacy and keep alive the memory of the woman who will forever remain the “First Lady of Arts and Culture of Saint-Martin”. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hommage-lady-ruby-bute-une-celebration-haute-en-couleurs/