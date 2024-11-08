TRIBUTE: The Eternal Legacy of Ruby Bute | FAXINFO

Known as the “First Lady of Arts and Culture of St. Maarten,” Ruby Bute was an artist committed to women’s rights in the Caribbean. A painter, storyteller, poet and writer, she leaves behind a cultural heritage and legacy that will live on forever.

Born on January 13, 1943 in Aruba to parents from Saint Martin, Ruby Angelica Bute passed away on November 5, 2024 at the age of 81. An emblematic figure of the island where she settled in 1975 with her husband and two children, she became in 1989 the first woman to publish a book in Saint Martin with her collection of poems "Golden Voices of S'maatin", a local success whose first printings from House of Nehesi Publishers sold out in just three months.

Passionate about painting from a young age and self-taught, she produced works described as folk art, often in vibrant colors representing the life and culture of Saint-Martin, which earned her her first solo exhibition in 1985. Involved in the community and art education, she worked in 1986 at the Department of Culture of Sint Maarten, and organized for the first time extracurricular activities for children from local elementary schools. Lady Ruby Bute also taught painting to prisoners and tourists in Saint-Martin. An art teacher at the John Larmonie Center in Philipsburg, she never stopped creating in her studio located in Friar's Bay, which became the Silk Cotton Grove Art Gallery in 1.

With her writing style, Ruby Bute focuses on women's issues and the lives of Afro-Caribbean women. She published a second collection in 1996, "Floral Bouquet to the Daughters of Eve" and "Reflections" in 2021. In the autobiography "Rising Spirit" published in spring 2024, Ruby Bute recounts her life from a young age, her commitment, her perseverance and this continuous kindness that will remain in the memory of all those who were lucky enough to cross her path.

The entire Faxinfo team joins in the family's grief and offers its sincere condolences to them and to the loved ones of this “First – and Great – Lady of Arts and Culture of Saint-Martin”._Vx

Officials' condolences:





Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Mrs. Ruby BUTE. An accomplished artist, a fervent representative of Saint-Martin art, particularly painting and poetry, which she practiced with great talent, Ruby left a lasting mark on her time and will forever remain a cultural and spiritual icon of our island.

Ruby Bute was a magnificent ambassador of Saint Martin culture and the Caribbean spirit. She was an example of wisdom and kindness and represented her community wonderfully. She leaves behind a major artistic work, representative of our "country", she who knew so well how to illuminate the beauty of Saint Martin.

The community of Saint-Martin, on behalf of President Louis Mussington, elected officials and its staff, extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Mrs. Bute, who will forever remain in the hearts of the people of Saint-Martin.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Vincent Berton, delegated prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Madame Ruby Bute, an emblematic figure of Saint Martin, an artist of undeniable talent and a woman of commitment. Through her art and poetry, she embodied the Saint-Martin soul, highlighting the culture, traditions and unique beauty of this island that she cherished so much.

Ruby Bute has, through her work, transcended the boundaries of art to convey a message of peace, independence and dignity, particularly for Caribbean women. She has left an indelible mark on the hearts of Saint Martiners, giving a voice to the most vulnerable and making Saint Martin shine far beyond the shores of the Caribbean. Her paintings, her words, and her profound humanism will remain etched in our memories and will remind us, with emotion, of her passion for life, her quiet strength and her kindness.

On behalf of the State, on behalf of the services and all those who had the privilege of knowing and admiring her, I extend my sincere condolences to her family, her loved ones, and to the community of Saint-Martin which today mourns a great lady.

“May her spirit forever be embraced by the sweet essence of life she cherished so dearly.”

Tribute to Mrs. Ruby Bute:

A great artist flies away on her prolific pen towards the soft lands of creativity.

Ruby Bute, with her luminous brush, leaves her immortal mark on the foundation of Saint-Martin beauty.

In Ruby Bute's eyes could be read the immensity of the poetic Caribbean ocean, an ocean of gentleness, intensity, and will.

In Ruby Bute's eyes emerged the unfailing impulse of life, of freedom, of love.

In Ruby Bute's eyes an island loomed in the distance like a promise far from the puddle

Ruby Bute's eyes have never stopped fighting, may they shine on us, eternally.

Rest in peace!

– Vincent Berton –

