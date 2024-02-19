TRIBUTE: The heroes of the gendarmerie celebrated on Friday February 16 | FAXINFO

In Saint-Martin, as everywhere in Overseas and in France, Gendarmerie Heroes' Day is celebrated every February 16.

On February 16 each year, a tribute is paid to the gendarmes who died in the exercise of their duties, but also to those on a daily basis who ensure the safety of the French. Why was this date chosen? Since 1993, February 16 has been the most important day of the year for the police. It was on this date, in 1791, that the constabulary of the Ancien Régime became the national gendarmerie.

This day then became that of remembering the soldiers who perished while carrying out their missions, and, for the first time in 2022, that of commemorating everyday heroes. Since then, the meeting has been unmissable for the French gendarmes. A solemn ceremony was held this Friday, February 16, 2024 at Les Invalides, in Paris, in the presence of the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and the Director General of the National Gendarmerie, Army General Christian Rodriguez.

In 2023, fourteen gendarmes died in the line of duty. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hommage-les-heros-de-la-gendarmerie-celebres-le-vendredi-16-fevrier/