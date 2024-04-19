TRIBUTE: The United Women Book Club celebrates Maryse Condé | FAXINFO

The United Book Club (UWBC) association founded and chaired by Danielle Chance will pay tribute to literary icon Maryse Condé this Saturday evening at La Savane.

From 17 p.m. this Saturday, April 20, 2024, the atmosphere at Sandy's Too in Savane will be one of celebration of this great writer who left us on April 2, at the age of 90. On the program for this important evening of tribute for the UWBC, readings, testimonies and a light ceremony: “Unlike many French-language writers, the impact of Maryse Condé was not limited to academics and readers of French literature. His work has been translated into many other languages, reflecting his appeal to a global readership. Condé's translatability is partly due to the fact that she never fit into a national or regional box. His life and career, shaped by experiences of migration and diaspora, depict displacement and resettlement as well as the disorientation, nostalgia, and sense of disillusionment or discovery that often accompany migration.” A beautiful tribute is being prepared, come and bring your works. _VX

Info: +590 690 65 86 05

Tribute from the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron

The Head of State celebrated the memory of the woman who always refused the summons and who, through her strength, freed herself from her condition despite racism. On March 2, 2020, Emmanuel Macron presented Maryse Condé, who claimed to be a “Guadeloupean independentist”, with the Grand Cross of the National Order of Merit, making her the first black woman to achieve this dignity. From the benches of the Sorbonne to the publication of her first novel, Hérémakhonon (1976), Maryse Condé made the anti-colonial fight her own, influenced by Aimé Césaire and Frantz Fanon. Always faithful to her struggles, her work with worldwide impact led her to direct the Committee for the Memory of Slavery. Finally, during his tribute speech at the National Library of France in the presence of numerous officials and personalities on Monday April 15, 2024, the President of the Republic saluted a Guadeloupean woman, free, pioneer, powerful.

