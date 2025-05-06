TWO approves Cg 1.1 million subsidy for advanced entrepreneurship education program in Sint Maarten | Government of Sint Maarten

“Building a more resilient and competitive MSME sector”

The Temporary Work Organization (TWO) has granted Cg 1.1 million in grants for the ‘Advanced MSME Education Program’. This program is aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship and capacity building for micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sint Maarten. The Sint Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Center Foundation (SEDC) will implement the Advanced MSME Education Program for a period of three years.

The initiative, part of the Country Package under Theme E6, aims to bolster entrepreneurial access to knowledge and skills for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) on Sint Maarten. The project stems from the Plan of Approach approved by the Council of Ministers on October 23, 2023, and aligns with broader reforms to strengthen the island’s business climate.

The Advanced Education Program will deliver sector-based education and capacity-building workshops, advanced online and hybrid training programs in key business disciplines (e.g., tax compliance, administration, labor laws) and coaching services for start-up entrepreneurs. And it will stimulate integration of entrepreneurship into local education systems through internships and promote sustainable and socially responsible business practices.

The program will involve sectoral consultations, workshops for Small and Medium Enterprisies (SME), sector development projects, and the offering of diploma-level education based on sector needs assessments.

The Sint Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Center (SEDC), in collaboration with the International Trade Institute (ITI) based in Ireland, will manage and deliver the program under the supervision of the Ministry of TEATT, supported by the

TWO. Regular progress reports and financial accountability measures have been established to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

The approved budget of Cg 1.1 million will be disbursed over three years starting in 2025. The funding will be used exclusively for the program’s educational activities, aligned with the broader National MSME Policy Framework of Sint Maarten.

"By investing in advanced education and practical business skills, we are helping build a more resilient and competitive MSME sector, crucial for sustainable economic growth" said Leona Romeo, Sint Maarten Liaison at TWO.

This project is part of TWO’s broader strategy to support structural reforms in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten, foster resilience, and promote sustainable development.

Want to know more? Contact the SEDC via president@sedc.sx for further information.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/TWO-approves-Cg-1-1-million-subsidy-for-advanced-entrepreneurship-education-program-in-Sint-Maarten.aspx