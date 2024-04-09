Two events not to be missed this Saturday, April 6: the 1st crafts and arts and crafts fair and the great merchants’ clearance sale | FAXINFO

As we reported to you in one of our previous editions, Marigot will be buzzing this Saturday, April 6, with the merchants' clearance sale in the city center and the crafts and arts and crafts fair on the Seafront. .

The Directorate of Cultural Action of the Community of Saint-Martin is organizing the 1st crafts and artistic professions fair on the occasion of the European Arts and Crafts Days “At your fingertips”, on Saturday 6 April 2024 from 9 a.m. to 18 p.m., on the Marigot Seafront.

Through this cultural event, the Community of Saint-Martin wishes to highlight local creators and allow the general public to discover the know-how of Saint-Martin.

This event aims to promote artisanal and artistic creations but also to connect artisans and the public, giving them the opportunity to present their work, sell their products and take orders.

Around fifteen craftsmen will be present, as well as the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin, whose stand will have the mission of informing and guiding entrepreneurs or project leaders in the field of crafts.

Several skills will be represented including the creation of jewelry, artistic cabinetmaking, the creation of works of art, the creation of sewing, the creation of hats, baskets, bags, candle making and saddlery.

Lots of people also expected for the big sale

At the initiative of the Action Économique et Citoyenne de Saint Martin (AEC) association chaired by Yann Lecam, the Marigot merchants' clearance sale is making a comeback this Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6. The good deals will start today in many businesses in Bellevue, Howell Center, Marigot, Marina Royale and at the West Indies Shopping Mall with discounts of up to -50%!

The hunt for bargains will continue this Saturday, April 6 with the big sale of traders on rue du Général de Gaulle which will be made pedestrian for the occasion from 8 a.m. to 19 p.m.

More than sixty stands will be present to welcome customers from morning to evening at discounted prices.

To enhance this festive day, entertainment will be offered throughout the day as well as stands for refreshments and meals. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/deux-evenements-a-ne-pas-manquer-ce-samedi-6-avril-le-1er-salon-de-lartisanat-et-des-metiers-dart-et-la-grande-braderie-des-commercants/