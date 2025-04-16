Two more firearms out of circulation as ‘Stop, Drop, and GO’ Amnesty continues | Government of Sint Maarten

Another unlicensed firearm and a very realistic look alike are off of the community in the hands of Police. The two weapons were turned in on the second day of the “Stop, Drop, and GO” Firearm Amnesty Programme.

These two weapons followed the one unlicensed firearm—a .24 caliber Midnight Special— that was voluntarily surrendered to police on Monday, the first day of the campaign.

The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office said the turn-in of the realistic-looking “gun” is very important to note. Such “weapons” pose significant dangers because they can easily be mistaken for real firearms by law enforcement, security personnel, or the public. This confusion can lead to tragic consequences, including unnecessary police interventions, or panic in public spaces. Removing these imitation firearms from circulation helps reduce the risk of misunderstandings and enhances public safety.

The next Amnesty Day is Wednesday, April 23, 2025, and law enforcement urges the public to make use of this opportunity to turn in illegal firearms and ammunition. Financial compensation is offered for weapons and tips leading to weapon(s) recovery.

There will be no drop off days on Good Friday, April 18 and Easter Monday, April 21. The amnesty has been extended until May 7.

KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten launched the “Stop, Drop, and GO” Firearm Amnesty Programme on April 14. This initiative aims to reduce the number of illegal firearms in the community and enhance public safety through voluntary surrender.

This amnesty, supported by the Ministry of Justice, offers financial rewards of up to Cg. 895 / US $500 for surrendered weapons and qualifying tips. The designated drop-off location is the Opal Building on Union Road in Cole Bay on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during the amnesty period. Drop-off time is 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Firearm Surrender: No questions will be asked when firearms are surrendered to the police.

Anonymity is guaranteed unless the firearm is found to be linked to a criminal offense. All weapons received will undergo forensic examination. The amnesty also applies to anyone wishing to turn in an unwanted firearm.

Trained personnel will be on-site to receive weapons safely.

Firearms must be delivered unloaded, in a sealed bag or box.

No questions will be asked, with some exceptions.

Proof of Surrender: Participants will receive a receipt without their identity being recorded.

Anonymous Tips: Individuals who provide information about the location of illegal firearms via the police tip line (9300) may also be eligible for financial compensation. Eligibility will depend on whether a firearm or ammunition is recovered because of the tip.

All reports and surrenders will be handled with the utmost confidentiality, ensuring the safety and privacy of participants.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Two-more-firearms-out-of-circulation-as-Stop-Drop-and-GO-Amnesty-continues.aspx