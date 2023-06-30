Two mules carrying 173 doses of cocaine intercepted as they got off the plane | FAXINFO

On Friday, June 2, 2023, a customs officer at Juliana Airport detained two passengers suspected of traveling with contraband goods within the country.

The two men intended to travel to Europe on the Air France flight. Both were arrested and taken to the medical center for an X-ray/Rontgen examination of their stomachs and intestinal tracts.

The doctor on duty indicated that foreign bodies were visible on the various Rontgen images. The two suspects were detained and placed under close surveillance by customs officers.

One of the suspects had ingested 88 rubber pellets (bolitas) filled with pure cocaine with a total gross weight of 1,120 KG. The other suspect, 85 bolitas with a total gross weight of 0,921 KG.

The two individuals, imprisoned, are awaiting their judgment. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/deux-mules-et-173-doses-de-cocaine-interceptees-a-leur-descente-davion/