UAE / End of Strike: Protocol signed last Friday | FAXINFO

In a press release published yesterday, SAUR, the operator supplying drinking water to the region, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding officially marking the end of the strike.

Background: On December 23, 2024, seven SAUR agents launched a strike movement supported by the General Union of Workers of Guadeloupe (UGTG). The social conflict led to a total shutdown of the production and distribution of drinking water and placed the island in a crisis situation. It was not until December 29 that production was restored to 100% of its capacity.

Among the five points of the UGTG platform of demands, two specifically concerned Saint-Martin:

1. Retirement bonus: This bonus was not a request from the person concerned, whose actual departure took place on December 31, 2024, in compliance with the texts in force and group agreements.

2. Seniority bonus: Management has decided to refer the matter to the industrial tribunal in order to obtain neutral and definitive arbitration, this matter having already been the subject of conciliation with the former employer, UCDEM.

The SAUR Management welcomes the end of the conflict while firmly condemning the serious acts that occurred in Saint-Martin, “which have endangered individuals and the public service”. It trusts the public prosecutor “to handle this matter diligently”. Special thanks are addressed to the non-striking staff for their exemplary commitment and to the subscribers for their patience and understanding. _VX

