“United Super Force” football tournament: victory for National Education! | FAXINFO

A major football tournament bringing together several companies and public institutions on the island was organized in the Bellevue car park and saw the victory of the National Education team in great shape!

The sports and cultural association "United Super Force" created since 1995 and chaired by Glen Brooks, whose purpose is to promote the practice and development of football, through the organization of activities, events, and sports events organized a major tournament bringing together several companies and public institutions in Saint-Martin.

This beautiful, convivial and sporting day among work colleagues was a resounding success with the organizers.

Congratulations to all the teams present with a special mention for the players representing National Education who won the tournament against their counterparts from the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital._AF

The raffle winners from June 18:

1er lot: a return plane ticket Guadeloupe or Curaçao: Mr Valmy Jovany

2th lot: a 50'' Smart TV: Mr Vlaun Whitfield

3th lot: a weekend for two at Sonesta Maho Beach: Mrs. Christal Skinner

4th lot: a massage session at the Port-de-Plaisance SPA: Mr Elmeric Bruno

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tournoi-de-football-de-united-super-force-victoire-de-leducation-nationale/