“UNITY FLAG” CELEBRATION: More than 500 students in the streets of Marigot for a colorful parade! | FAXINFO

As part of the celebration of the “Unity Flag”, more than 500 children from different nursery and primary schools in the area marched in downtown Marigot on Wednesday morning.

The "Unity Flag Day" celebrated in Saint-Martin was a real success, highlighting the unity and identity of the island through a joyful and colorful parade. More than 500 children from nursery and primary schools took part in the parade between rue de Hollande, rue de la République, and rue de la Liberté, displaying the colors of the Unity Flag: green, blue, red and yellow, symbolizing the earth, the sea, the sky, the blood of the people and the energy of the sun. This event was made possible thanks to the collaboration between local stakeholders, including Hélène Hanson, coordinator of the BCD (Library center documentation) in the nursery and primary schools of Saint-Martin, the after-school program of the Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires (CTOS), the cultural actions department of the COM as well as several associations on the island.

At the end of the morning, the children presented a vibrant show of songs, poetry and dances at the Marigot Sports Hall, celebrating the unity of the island with creativity and enthusiasm. A beautiful tribute to the collective identity of Saint-Martin. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/celebration-unity-flag-plus-de-500-eleves-dans-les-rues-de-marigot-pour-un-defile-haut-en-couleurs/