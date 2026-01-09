UNUSUAL: A crypto-millionaire wants to create a “Monaco-Dubai of the Caribbean” | FAXINFO

Create a A semi-autonomous enclave in the heart of the Caribbean, with its own rules and a strong appeal to the very wealthy.This is the ambition of Olivier Janssens, a Belgian investor who became a millionaire thanks to the bitcoin. Sure the island of Nevis (Nivevis), within the federation of Saint Kitts and NevisHe is leading the “Destiny” project, which has been in development for over ten years and is now at a decisive turning point.



The initiative has found fertile ground since the adoption last summer of a law authorizing the creation of “special sustainable development zones”. Within this framework, Olivier Janssens promises to invest nearly $50 million in local infrastructure. High-end villas, medical facilities, technology hubs, and modern amenities are planned for a still largely unspoiled coastal area. The investor has already made significant land purchases through his company on an island with approximately 13.200 inhabitants in an area of ​​93 km².

On its official websiteDestiny presents itself as a “Monaco-Dubai of the Caribbeanwith the stated objective of significantly increasing the country’s gross domestic product and attracting a wealthy international population. The project also includes a specific legal frameworkdesigned to offer enhanced security to investors. A vision in line with the libertarianism claimed by Olivier Janssens, advocate of a minimal state and strong decentralization of powers.

But this ambition is met with strong reservations. Locally, some are expressing concern about the creation of a “State within a Statewhere private interests would take precedence over those of the local population. Opposition political leaders denounce a opportunistic use The term “sustainable” is used to mask a vast special economic zone serving the wealthy. Between the promise of development and the risk of social division, Destiny is already dividing Nevis, even before its official launch.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-un-cryptomillionnaire-veut-creer-un-monaco-dubai-des-caraibes/