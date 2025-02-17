UNUSUAL / Mystery in England: an unknown person shaves the cats in the village of Pinchbeck | FAXINFO

The inhabitants of Pinchbeck, a peaceful village in the United Kingdom, are plunged into incomprehension and worry in the face of a series of rather unusual acts. For several days, several domestic cats have been found shaved on certain parts of their bodies, without any injury having been inflicted on them. A phenomenon that intrigues as much as it alarms their owners.

According to Sky News, the cats are being shorn with hair clippers before being returned home, completely transformed. Inspector Matt Dickinson of South Holland Police denounced the acts in a statement posted on Facebook, recalling that these animals are full members of the families concerned and that such actions cause "anxiety and concern". While the motivations of the perpetrator of these strange acts remain a mystery, the police are taking the situation very seriously and are encouraging anyone concerned to file a complaint. "This is neither funny nor acceptable," insisted the inspector, specifying that anyone identified as responsible will be prosecuted. Until the perpetrator is unmasked, cat owners in Pinchbeck are on alert, keeping a close eye on their four-legged friends. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-mystere-en-angleterre-un-inconnu-rase-les-chats-du-village-de-pinchbeck/