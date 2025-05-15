UNUSUAL / Online wedding: their virtual love in “Minecraft” becomes reality | FAXINFO

Thirteen years after meeting on a game server, Sarah Nguyen, an American from Portland, and Jamie Patel, a British man from Leicester, sealed their union… in “MinecraftA love story born in adolescence in the pixelated universe of the famous video game, which has evolved over the years, despite the thousands of kilometers that separate them.

“We met while building a medieval village in Minecraft. This virtual world became our refuge, our shared home,” they told Wired. From friendship to love, their relationship grew through this shared universe. Jamie even created a special quest to propose to Sarah at the top of a virtual mountain. “He knew I would say yes before I even arrived,” she said.

The wedding, celebrated last March, took place under pixelated cherry blossoms, in a cathedral of quartz and obsidian blocks, in front of 50 connected guests from eight countries. For those less familiar with video games, the ceremony was broadcast on TwitchThe event, customized down to the smallest detail, cost just $300, including custom skins and server hosting. “Our parents didn't really understand Minecraft, but they understood that it was us,” Sarah emphasizes.

Much more than a cost-effective alternative, these virtual ceremonies are attracting more and more couples seeking authenticity and inclusivity. For Sarah and Jamie, this wedding was “the real deal.”

