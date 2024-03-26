UNUSUAL: She gives birth in mid-flight, the airline offers 90 free tickets to her baby | FAXINFO

A somewhat unusual flight took place on Thursday March 15. A woman gave birth on a plane from Mexico City to Ciudad Juárez. The mother, aged 31, gave birth to her little boy shortly after takeoff. Fortunately, a doctor was on board.

The healthcare professional and crew members therefore helped the thirty-year-old with a delivery which took place without any complications. The mother and son were in stable condition for the remainder of the trip. After two and a half hours of flight, the plane landed at Abraham González International Airport, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. From there, the infant was treated and transported to a children's hospital. The mother was taken to another establishment in case complications arose due to uncontrolled hygienic conditions during childbirth. The Aeromexico company did not fail to react to this happy event: “We experienced a unique moment on board one of our planes, we welcomed a new passenger in mid-flight! The birth was something extraordinary that touched our hearts,” declared the communications service on social networks the day after the events. “Thank you to the incredible crew of flight AM113, to the courage of the doctor who traveled with us and to this baby who began his life flying in the year of our 90th birthday, for which he will receive a great gift from us” , adds the airline. The latter plans to offer the child 90 free flights in honor of this 90th birthday. This new birth in the air is far from being the first case of birth in the clouds. A study published in 2020 found that 74 babies were born on 73 commercial flights between 1929 and 2018. Babies born during flights are called "sky-born." Interestingly, another baby was born last week on an Air Canada flight from the Caribbean island of St. Lucia to Toronto. Although the flight was diverted to Bermuda, the baby was born before landing. History does not tell us whether he received free plane tickets as a birth gift. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-elle-accouche-en-plein-vol-la-compagnie-aerienne-offre-90-billets-gratuits-a-son-bebe/