UNUSUAL: This family has a collection of the first euro coins issued in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

In 1996, Saint-Martin was designated the first experimental "city" to have its "euro," with a view to reviving the island's tourism industry, which was still quite fragile at the time. This was announced in the January 2, 1999 issue of Faxinfo. A look back at a little-known episode in the history of our small island.

It was the services of the Town Hall at the time, under the leadership of Albert Fleming, mayor from 1983 to 2007, and Bernadette Davis, committed to the island's tourist development, who carried out this "Saint-Martin euro" project.

An opportunity to put this small, little-known territory, considered to be on the fringes of Europe, in the spotlight and to promote its innovative spirit. Thus, from March 5 to 30, 1996, four Euros of different values, minted by the Paris Mint and distributed on the island by the BFC (Banque Française Commerciale) in Bellevue, circulated as currency in some of the island's businesses.

DA and her husband, G., who had been living in Saint-Martin since 1988, had at the time decided to exchange their francs for these Saint-Martin euros.

"The goal at the time was to invest in this experimental currency which would certainly increase in value over time and would be a small inheritance for our children," GA emphasizes.

She brings out her collector's items, contained in red or blue velvet cases: a total of €630 with the values ​​of the time, an amount boosted by the exceptional €450 piece that the couple bought.

For example, the €1 coin, minted in 40 copies, was worth 000F, the €7 coin 3F in 20 copies, the €30 silver coin in 000 copies and some €20 gold coins.

"These coins are now collector's items for all numismatic enthusiasts. They are also very stylized because they represent the emblems of the island, with the map of Saint-Martin and the pelican," adds the owner of this beautiful collection.

If you have any idea of ​​the value of these coins today, you can contact the Fax editorial team.info in order to provide necessary information.

