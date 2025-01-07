UNUSUAL / Vendée Globe: Sébastien Simon, a feat 29 meters above the waves | FAXINFO

The Vendée Globe is not just an ocean race, it is also an endurance event where skippers often have to transform themselves into extreme technicians. Sébastien Simon, currently third in the race, provided striking proof of this by repairing his mast himself aboard the Imoca Groupe Dubreuil.

In an impressive video shared on the Vendée Globe YouTube account, the sailor filmed himself at a height of 29 metres, in the open sea, replacing an aerial. Suspended by the waves and the wind, he confided his apprehensions: "Believe me, it's not a fun part. I'm a bit afraid of heights, so I don't like it at all." However, he braved his fears to complete this crucial operation after 52 days of racing.

While the task was perilous, it also offered an unexpected reward: a breathtaking view of the vastness of the Atlantic. This sequence shows how life at sea can be both demanding and exhilarating, mixing technical challenges with moments of contemplation.

On the sporting front, Sébastien Simon still held on to his third position on Monday. He is sailing behind the leader Charlie Dalin, who is seeing his lead erode against Yoann Richomme. The leading trio must, however, deal with light winds, making the race even more uncertain. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-vendee-globe-sebastien-simon-un-exploit-a-29-metres-au-dessus-des-flots/