UNUSUAL / Your horoscope under surveillance: the humor of the police of Guyana | FAXINFO

Even in the most serious moments, humor always finds its place. The gendarmes of this unique territory have proven it with a completely crazy "Gendroscope" published on their Facebook page. This revisited horoscope mixes crazy predictions and advice worthy of peacekeepers… and the cosmos.

On the program, unusual forecasts that string together absurd images and improbable situations. For Aries, the warning is clear: “You will be so determined this week that you might well try to go through a closed door… without opening it. Spoiler: it hurts”. Fortunately, a piece of advice accompanies this celestial revelation: “Save that energy for open doors… and wear a helmet”. Gemini, on the other hand, risks losing much more than their keys: “A morning looking for your glasses, your dignity and maybe even your child”. The solution of the police “Attach your belongings to you like harnesses, but don’t attach your child, it’s frowned upon”. Special mention for Aquarius whose prediction is as follows: “You will want to repaint your car yellow with flames thinking that it will make you go faster. Advice from the police: we advise against speeding, and even if we did, burning a car doesn't work and it's ugly." If the stars become the accomplices of the police, it is to bring a touch of lightness to their communication. Between weapon seizures, the fight against illegal gold panning and often perilous interventions, this humorous initiative marks a welcome break. One thing is certain: with this horoscope, the Gendarmerie of Guyana proves that it knows how to watch over the safety and morale of the population and Internet users. Enough to give ideas to the gendarmerie of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy?_VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-votre-horoscope-sous-surveillance-lhumour-des-gendarmes-de-guyane/