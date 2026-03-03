URBAN DEVELOPMENT / Marigot: 70 new parking spaces under construction on the seafront | FAXINFO

Work began in mid-February along Boulevard de France in Marigot. The Collectivity has launched the creation of a 70-space parking lot on the seafront, a space hitherto used informally and often described as anarchicThe construction project, entrusted to the company Getelec TP, is scheduled to be completed by the half April, after seven weeks of intervention.

Stated objective: structure the parking In this strategic area, the aim is to improve safety and provide a cleaner, more functional environment for both users and businesses. During the construction work, traffic disruptions are expected in the surrounding area.



Mixed reactions to the new layout

But no sooner had the equipment been installed than the project was already generating interest. numerous reactions on social media. While many applaud “a good initiative for the seafront”, some question the choice of perpendicular parking, considered less fluid and potentially less safe than a herringbone parking lot, particularly in commercial areas. Other voices believe that the development will onlyformalize existing practices“Setting up a whole project to park cars where they already park…,” one can read. The local authority responds that the primary objective is to make the space “cleaner and less chaotic.” taxi issue, wrecks and the issue of paid parking are also fueling the debate. The executive branch clarifies that taxis already have a dedicated space in front of the maritime station and announces the upcoming implementation of a blue area to promote rotation. Finally, a pedestrian walkway linking the future parking area to the market square is announced for the second half of 2026, with the ambition of combining business with pleasure on the Marigot seafront.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/amenagement-urbain-marigot-70-nouvelles-places-de-parking-en-chantier-sur-le-front-de-mer/