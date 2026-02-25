URBAN PLANNING / Building in Saint-Martin: an architect at your service | FAXINFO

Un free support service is offered to residents wishing to carry out a construction or renovation project in Saint-Martin. Thanks to a partnership with the Council of Architecture, Urban Planning and the Environment (CAUE) of Guadeloupe, a consulting architect ensures monthly office hours in the area.

These consultations allow us to obtain valuable information on the design of a project, its location and its integration into the environment. Individuals can also be guided on taking into account natural risks (cyclones, earthquakes, floods), current regulations, administrative obligations, construction costs, rehabilitation, energy performance or even urban planning taxes.

The architect only intervenes at title of advisorHe does not draw up plans, submit building permits, or provide project management services, and does not visit sites. The next office hours will be held Friday 27 FebruaryFrom 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the meeting room of the events department, rue Victor Maurasse in Marigot. For a personalized discussion, it is recommended to bring photos of the site, a location plan, a cadastral extract, and any other document useful for understanding the project.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/urbanisme-construire-a-saint-martin-un-architecte-conseil-a-votre-ecoute/