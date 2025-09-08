URBAN PLANNING / Isabella Residence: a new lease of life for housing | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, SIKOA et Housing Action have sealed their commitment to housing with the laying of the foundation stone of the Isabella residence in Friar's BayA symbolic project that illustrates a shared desire to offer affordable and sustainable housing to families.

The Isabella residence will have fourteen intermediate dwellings, ranging from T2 to T4 from 59 m2 to 85 m2, from the rehabilitation of a villa transformed into a modern residence. Designed to meet today's requirements in terms of energy sobriety and carbon reduction, these apartments will be equipped with solar water heaters and intended primarily for Saint-Martin employees. For the president of the Community, Louis Mussington, this is a decisive first step: “The laying of this first stone is a simple gesture at first glance, but it actually has a all symbolic importance, because it says a lot about our common ambition and desire to sustainably develop housing in Saint-Martin”.

Mobilized partners

The project came about thanks to a financial arrangement involving several stakeholders. Action Logement is financing 30% of the project, or €1,2 million. The Collectivité is providing nearly €580.000 and guaranteeing two loans from the Caisse des Dépôts for a total of €1,7 million. Sikoa, a subsidiary of the national Action Logement group and social landlord, is investing €500. For Jacques Fayel, president of the Action Logement Guadeloupe Territorial Committee, this project marks a pivotal step: “The Isabella residence is more than just a building, it sends a strong message.”

Respond to an emergency

Thierry Romanos, president of Sikoa, placed the initiative in the context of the urgent needs of the territoryMore than 1700 homes were destroyed by Hurricane Irma, and today more than 3000 requests remain pendingVice President Bernadette Davis emphasized the concrete nature of public action: “This project exists because the Community has chosen to act. These homes will accommodate families in dignity and comfort.”

Sub-prefect Fabrice Thibier recalled the collective dimension of this success: “Fourteen families will regain the ability to plan for the future. We are celebrating today collective intelligence, the one that brings together the State, the Community, the lessors and the operators”.

A long-term dynamic

The project, entrusted to local companies, will last eighteen months.Beyond Isabella, Sikoa plans to create 1800 additional housing units in the area, including 800 social housing units lby 2030Other projects of this type will be launched in the coming months in the Grand-Case and Marigot sectors.

This dynamic is based on the tripartite agreement signed last February between the State, the Community and Action Logement, which paved the way for the use of the Employer Participation in the Construction Effort (PEEC) in Saint-Martin.

The PEEC is a French system which brings private sector companies to participate in the

financing the construction of social housing. This contribution, equivalent to 0,45%

of the payroll, is intended to promote access to housing for employees with income

modest and to support various social housing programs. _Vx

