URBAN TRANSPORT: Help improve your travel! | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin is revising its territorial urban transport plan to resize and reorganize public transport. On this occasion, users are invited to give their opinion by answering a questionnaire on their travel habits.

As part of this project, the Community, through its Transport and Regulations department, is proposing an anonymous questionnaire designed to better understand the needs of residents. Initially scheduled to run until December 15, this survey has been extended until January 15 to allow as many people as possible to participate.

To respond, the electronic form is accessible from the links below:

• French: https://forms.gle/rGw1TyjEz5jMG7JP6

• English: https://forms.gle/q1i4ukq6BmRkLc47A

Paper forms are also available: at the Transport and Regulations Department, located on rue de Hollande, behind the bus station in Marigot, at the reception of the Community and at the taxi rank on the Marigot seafront. The completed forms can be submitted directly to one of these sites.

The Community is counting on your participation to develop infrastructure adapted to the needs of users and improve the public transport network. _VX

