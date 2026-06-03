V.E.I.S.S. Launches Vitiligo Awareness Month with 5th Annual Caribbean Health & Wellness Conference | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–As Vitiligo Awareness Month is observed throughout June, V.E.I.S.S., Vitiligo Educate Inspire & Support SXM, will host its 5th Annual Caribbean Health & Wellness Conference Weekend from June 5 to 7, 2026, under the theme “Identity, Confidence & Community.”

Founded in Saint-Martin and St. Maarten, V.E.I.S.S. continues its mission of educating, inspiring and supporting individuals affected by vitiligo, while promoting mental wellness, self-acceptance and community inclusion.

The fifth anniversary conference weekend will bring together international advocates, healthcare professionals, community leaders, persons living with vitiligo, caregivers and supporters from across the Caribbean and beyond for three days of discussion, networking, education and celebration.

The weekend program will include a Welcome Cocktail Mixer on Friday, June 5; the Caribbean Health & Wellness Conference on Saturday, June 6; the Purple Love Affair 5th Anniversary Dinner & Dance Fundraiser on Saturday evening; and a Closing Ceremony and Reflection Session on Sunday, June 7.

This year’s conference will focus on the psychosocial impact of vitiligo, confidence-building, mental wellness, advocacy and the strengthening of support networks throughout the region. The event will feature local, regional and international speakers, advocates and professionals who will share their expertise and lived experiences.

“At V.E.I.S.S., we believe that awareness goes beyond understanding a skin condition. It is about helping individuals embrace their identity, build confidence and find community,” said V.E.I.S.S. President Jacqueline Vrolijk. “For five years, we have worked to ensure that no one feels alone in their journey, and we are proud to continue that mission during Vitiligo Awareness Month.”

Since its establishment, V.E.I.S.S. has developed into a leading advocate for vitiligo awareness in the Northeastern Caribbean. The organization has supported education initiatives, school outreach programs, mental health discussions, public awareness campaigns and international collaborations.

Through its work, V.E.I.S.S. continues to amplify the voices of individuals living with vitiligo while promoting greater understanding, acceptance and support throughout the community.

As the organization marks its fifth anniversary, V.E.I.S.S. remains committed to creating safe spaces for education, empowerment and connection, while advancing its vision of a community where differences are embraced and every individual is valued.

The organization remains guided by its motto: “We Do Not See Color, We See Love.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/v-e-i-s-s-launches-vitiligo-awareness-month-with-5th-annual-caribbean-health-wellness-conference