VIDEO GAMES: See you on February 10 for the Mario Kart championship! | FAXINFO

The Soleil Karib association is organizing the 10st championship edition of the famous video game Mario Kart. Registrations are now open to competitors.

Let the engines roar, because here is the perfect opportunity to make history in the 1st Mario Kart championship organized in Saint-Martin! Indeed, at the initiative of the very dynamic Soleil Karib association, the best pilots of the island online will meet on February 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 18 p.m. at the “Villa Gumbs”, Domaine des Lauriers in La Savane to register their names to the very first edition of its kind. It's also an opportunity for connoisseurs to meet iconic characters (Mario, Luigi, Peach, Wario, Waluigi, Bowser) who have made this video game a global event over the years. There is no doubt that a warm atmosphere will reign throughout the tournament between the drivers and the supporters of each player. Everyone is also invited to dress up in the image of their favorite hero during the Cosplay competition. A fun day that promises! _AF

Convenience : you can register either by email: soleilkaraib@gmail.com or on 06 90 77 75 71 and 06 90 66 11 42. Registration: 5 euros.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/jeux-video-rendez-vous-le-10-fevrier-pour-le-championnat-mario-kart/