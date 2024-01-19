Vincent Berton: “The creation of the gendarmerie command is the recognition of the specific identity of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy” | FAXINFO

“The ceremony that we have just experienced marks a historic moment in the history of our two islands which we will soon no longer call the Northern Islands” It is with these words that the representative of the State in Saint-Barthélemy and in Saint-Martin, Vincent Berton addressed the civil and military authorities present last Saturday at “Babit” point, on the occasion of the creation of the Saint-Barthélemy – Saint-Martin gendarmerie command.

For the delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, this decision which will be a landmark in history is the recognition of the specific identity of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy and the singularity of these two islands. In this sense, the gendarmerie is the first state service to implement the government's decision taken during the CIOM (Interministerial Committee for Overseas Territories) to create a full prefecture in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. exercise. “There is, I believe, no contradiction in wanting a strong State alongside overseas communities. On the contrary, I believe that in a decentralized Republic, logic dictates that a strong community can rely on a strong State, guarantor of the law, the interests of the Nation and the protection of the most vulnerable. This was the spirit of the legislator of the organic laws and this is the path on which we are moving forward with the presidents of the two communities whom I thank for their so faithful and fruitful collaboration", underlined Vincent Berton before addressing the first commander of the Saint-Barthélemy – Saint-Martin gendarmerie command, Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wekehind. You are experiencing the consecration of an exemplary career which still holds great responsibilities for you, I am sure. Your operational know-how, your tactical lucidity, your mastery of critical situations, are indisputable and unanimously recognized. But even more so, your sense of humanity, the constant concern for the balance and development of your soldiers, the courage you demonstrate on the ground is the mark of a true boss.” The prefect also wanted to recall the role of the military in the exercise of their duties. “Guarantor of the law, protection of the interests of the Nation, defense of the most vulnerable, this is also the heart of your mission as gendarmes. You are neither vigilantes nor sheriffs. On our island ships, which are sometimes delicate to maneuver, your compass is law, your rudder is courage and your keel is probity (…). I have a thought here for the gendarmes who are too often put to the test, for those who unfortunately die, are regularly injured, confronted with violence that is all the more uninhibited because it often reflects social and family poverty. Their endurance, their courage, their lucidity has often made it possible to avoid tragedies.”

With the creation of the gendarmerie command, the approximately 200 soldiers stationed in the Northern Islands will have additional resources for combat delinquency in all its forms, the objective being to preserve the attractiveness of the two islands, and make them symbols of peace, joy and carefreeness, says Vincent Berton. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-vincent-berton-la-creation-du-commandement-de-gendarmerie-est-la-reconnaissance-de-lidentite-propre-de-saint-martin-et-saint-barthelemy/