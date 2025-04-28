VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN: The Maison des Femmes de Saint-Martin: new national recognition with ReStart | FAXINFO

This is a new historic step for the Maison des Femmes de Saint-Martin, inaugurated in July 2024: it officially joins the ReStart collective, a national network bringing together structures inspired by the model of the Maison des Femmes de Saint-Denis. A national recognition, materialized last Thursday by the presentation of the ReStart logo plaque by the prefect Cyrille le Vély to Sibel Aydin, director of the establishment.

On this occasion, a presentation video retracing the genesis of the first Women's Houses was broadcast, evoking the founding structure of Saint-Denis, initiated by Dr. Ghada Hatem in 2016. Today, more than 20 structures are recognized by the collective created in 2021, and around thirty projects are underway across mainland France and overseas. Saint-Martin becomes the first Women's House in the Antilles officially integrated into ReStart, a recognition welcomed by all the partners present.

Facing the reality of violence against women

For Prefect Cyrille le Vély, this integration marks a turning point: “It’s my role to give visibility. In Saint-Martin, you have to be patient, everything takes time. It took individuals like you to become aware of the need and respond to it with courage. It’s not easy to bring together so many skills on the same platform, but the attractiveness of the House, the wealth of services offered and especially the open mindset that we find there are remarkable”.

The prefect also highlighted the central role of the structure in the treatment of violence against women “It’s not easy to collect a complaint. Each case is unique, you have to know how to hear what is said, but also what is not said. Today, our times are terrible, demands are constantly increasing. The fact that these figures appear in our balance sheets may give the impression of deterioration, but it is actually proof that the device works, that the victims dare to cross the threshold”.

Since its inauguration, the Maison des femmes de Saint-Martin has quickly found its place in the local medical and social landscape. Director Sibel Aydin did not hide her emotion upon receiving the plaque: “It is a great emotion and a source of immense pride. This recognition is a essential step in the history of our Women's House. ReStart embodies our values: supporting, rebuilding, making the voices of women and children heard. This plaque symbolizes the commitment of a collective workIt is a place of care, a place of restored dignity, where every word is a soul stretched and every silence respected.”

The advantages of the Restart collective

Joining the collective also allows the structure to benefit from a national network, strategic and technical support, as well as new funding opportunities thanks to the ReStart Patrons Club. “Violence against women is not inevitable,” insisted Sibel Aydin. “Being part of this collective allows us to pool our resources and to integrate our territory into a national dynamic. Saint-Martin is fully committed to this fight for rights and equality.”

The ReStart collective now brings together 22 recognized centers, attached to healthcare establishments, and supported by private sponsors and the Ministry of Health. Each member organization must meet a strict specifications : supported psycho-traumatic, filing a complaint, collaboration with health and justice services. A requirement that the Saint-Martin structure already meets, with the support of the Community and the Ministry of Justice.

The prefect concluded by praising the team's courage: "Every time a system like this is created, even if it reveals faces of our society that we don't want to see, it's a reality that we have to face." _Vx

Info: 06 90 50 31 31

maisondesfemmes978@gmail.com

Instagram: maisondesfemmessxm

Address: 5 rue du Capitaine Fronton, Marigot

To become a patron or make a donation to the Maison des Femmes: https://urls.fr/CQtMx6

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/violences-faites-aux-femmes-la-maison-des-femmes-de-saint-martin-une-nouvelle-reconnaissance-nationale-avec-restart/