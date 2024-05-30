VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN: Towards the inauguration of the Women’s House | FAXINFO

On May 15, Yseult Dubernet, representative of the Fondation de France (FDF) in Saint-Martin, visited the Maison des Femmes located in Marigot.

This initiative responds to the increase in violence against women, particularly overseas. The FDF supports projects to help women victims of domestic and sexual violence. By also integrating the new offices of the France Victimes association, the Maison des Femmes in Marigot will offer an unconditional welcome, multidisciplinary support (health, legal, social) and personalized support. It can accommodate 15 women per day and 5 to 10 children per week. This project, complementary to the relay apartment for emergency accommodation, is supported by the CAF and carried out in collaboration with the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center. The State, the local authority and the ARS intend to provide their support soon. Integrated into the Re#Start collective, the Maison des Femmes aims to group services, pool skills, share data and carry out advocacy actions. The Fondation de France is financing this project with €15.000 for the development. The official inauguration will take place at the end of June 2024._VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/violences-faites-aux-femmes-vers-linauguration-de-la-maison-des-femmes/