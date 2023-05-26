Visit: Gérald Darmanin’s program in Saint-Martin unveiled | FAXINFO

A busy program awaits the Minister of the Interior and Overseas for this three-day visit to the Northern Islands which begins today.

On his arrival on the island scheduled for early afternoon this Friday, May 26, Gérald Darmanin will attend a working meeting with the State services at the Prefecture then will meet with President Louis Mussington at the community hall.

At 17:30 p.m., the Minister of the Interior and Overseas will go to the border of Belle Plaine for the signing of the agreement between France and the Kingdom of the Netherlands relating to the border delimiting Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten at Oyster Pond.

Back from Quartier d'Orléans, a meeting with the economic players of Saint-Martin is scheduled for 20:15 p.m.

On Saturday morning (9 a.m.), Gérald Darmanin will meet Gendarmerie and police personnel at La Savane, then firefighters (10 hours).

At 11 a.m., he will go to the site of the administrative and judicial city of Saint-Martin with the symbolic laying of the first stone.

Gérald Darmanin will then take the direction of Saint-Barthélemy where he is expected at the start of the evening. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/visite-le-programme-de-gerald-darmanin-a-saint-martin-devoile/