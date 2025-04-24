VOICE IN THE STREET: Between faith and traditions, how did your Easter weekend go? | FAXINFO

Egg hunts, Easter masses, and family meals punctuated this long Easter weekend. Believers and nonbelievers alike, the island's residents celebrated this symbolic day with family and friends.

Andrise (surface technician) I went to church on Friday afternoon and Sunday morning. My choir group and my husband accompanied me. It's a very important event for us Christians—and especially for my soul. Afterward, I prepared a nice dinner for the whole family, as I do every year on this occasion.

Mercian (construction worker) : Even though I'm a practicing Christian, Easter doesn't mean much to me in the Bible. For me, it's not very important to celebrate this event. To be honest, I'm more of a commemorator of Jesus' death. But of course, like everyone else, I still went to meet my family for a generous meal.

Michael (carpenter) : On Monday, my wife and children went to Galion Beach. We had an amazing time. There was music and lots of families. The children were playing in the water, the adults were playing dominoes, we were all together. We always organize something for Easter, but for the first time this year, we didn't camp. However, we enjoyed crabs that we had caught and carefully prepared!

