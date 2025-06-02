VOICE IN THE STREET: How are you handling this new hurricane season? | FAXINFO

The 2025 hurricane season began yesterday, Sunday, June 1st. This year, experts predict above-average activity. So, how can you best prepare?

Eddy (Insurance agency manager): Irma changed all of our lives. Luis was bad, but Irma was worse. I lived through it, and ever since, I've been scared during this season. You have to be prepared, that's for sure. I buy packs of water, cans of food, and I try to get a generator to keep the refrigerator running. You can't take these things lightly, especially with the heat we've been experiencing lately.

Olsen (real estate agent): I'm preparing for hurricane season, but I'm not afraid. I make sure I have what I need in terms of a first aid kit, batteries, and lamps in case of a power outage. Of course, I have a supply of water and food. And equipment like a stove. But I don't wait for hurricane season to prepare in case of difficulty.

Sandy (spice trader): I hadn't even thought about it. Anyway, we're in the West Indies, we know it's coming, so we have to accept it and prepare. But there's no point in stressing out. I've experienced Luis and Irma, but I'm not worried about it too much. If a hurricane is coming, we know it in advance, the authorities and the locals take the necessary measures, we anticipate and adapt.

Interview by LM

