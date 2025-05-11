VOLTEO, Specialist in energy solutions and automotive services | FAXINFO

The shop Volteo , offers a wide range of products and services in the energy and automotive sectors. Its main activities include:

Sale of batteries for all types of vehicles: motorcycles, cars, trucks, boats, as well as industrial batteries.

Battery installation, diagnosis and maintenance on site, provided by professionals.

Booster Sale for emergency starting.

Marketing and ordering of automotive parts on order with a 5-day lead time.

Assembly and revision services for various automotive components.

Voltéo positions itself as a trusted partner for individuals and professionals, combining technical expertise, quality of service and attractive prices.

Mondial Pare-Brise, Glass Expert cars

Mondial Pare-Brise is a network specializing in the repair and replacement of automotive glass, recognized for its expertise and proximity to its customers.

Its main services include:

Windshield repair and replacement, side windows, rear windows and panoramic roofs.

Replacement and repair of mirrors.

Renovation and replacement of headlight optics.

Fast support, without advance payment, thanks to theapproval with the majority of insurance companies.

Mondial Pare-Brise is committed to providing a quality, fast service that meets manufacturer standards for all types of vehicles (cars, utility vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, etc.).

23,24 ZAC de Bellevue, Marigot, Saint-Martin

Tel: 0590 77 60 60 – Contact: sandy.jeanjacques@barbotteau.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/volteo-specialiste-en-solutions-denergie-et-services-automobiles/