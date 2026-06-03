VROMI completes two weeks of road repairs, more asphalt works planned | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Patrice Gumbs has provided an update on recent road repair works carried out by the Ministry of VROMI, as well as the next phase of planned asphalt interventions.

According to Minister Gumbs, two weeks of road repairs were recently completed at a cost of approximately XCG 279,000. The works focused on main roads and critical areas requiring immediate attention.

During the repair period, approximately 19.5 metric tonnes of asphalt were applied. The Minister said the works formed part of ongoing efforts to address urgent road conditions while the Ministry continues planning for more structured and long-term road improvements.

Gumbs noted that the next asphalt shipment is expected to arrive in approximately five to six weeks. Once the shipment arrives, additional road works are being planned for areas including Pointe Blanche and Belvedere.

The Minister also addressed repairs on Sucker Garden Road, explaining that the current intervention is temporary and should not be viewed as the final solution. He said a tender launched in February is helping to guide the development of a more sustainable, long-term approach for the area.

Gumbs emphasized that while temporary repairs are necessary to address immediate road safety and access concerns, the Ministry remains focused on identifying lasting solutions for problem areas across the country.

The Ministry of VROMI will continue to assess priority road sections, coordinate asphalt availability and execute repairs based on urgency, available resources and planned infrastructure needs.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/vromi-completes-two-weeks-of-road-repairs-more-asphalt-works-planned