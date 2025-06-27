VROMI ROAD WORK SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE ON COCKSPUR TREE DRIVE | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure) Department of New Works would like to announce to the public that road works as part of the Concrete Hard Surfacing Project 2023-2024 Side Roads will commence on Cockspur Tree Drive, Cole bay on Monday June 30th, 2025 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m for approximately two (2) weeks. This road paving works are being carried out by Windward Road Infrastructure B.V. in sections along parts of the road with each segment covering approximately 2 meters in width at a time. A total of 104 meters of roadway will be paved.

During work hours, traffic will be managed to allow alternating routes, with the road reduced to a width of 2.5 meters. Residents and motorists are advised that parking will be available along the side of the road where possible. However, after 4:00 p.m., until 7:00 a.m. the next morning, the road will be accessible to residents, but at their own risk.

Please note that during and after concrete pouring, there may be additional inconveniences, including restricted access for immediate residents. Access will be permitted only for emergencies during this time.

Key Information Recap:



Date and Time: Monday June 30th, 2025 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Cockspur Tree Drive, Cole Bay

Road Access:

​One lane will be available at a time

Parking next to road where available

Concrete Pouring Disruption:

​Limited or no access to homes during and shortly after pouring

Emergency access will be maintained

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation as we work to improve the road infrastructure in your area. For more information or urgent concerns, please contact VROMINewWorks@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2388.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/VROMI-ROAD-WORK-SCHEDULED-TO-COMMENCE-ON-COCKSPUR-TREE-DRIVE.aspx