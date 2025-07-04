VROMI Temporary Road Closure on Front Street | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg, July 4th, 2025– The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI), through the Department of Infrastructure, hereby informs the general public of a temporary road closure scheduled for Friday, July 4th, 2025, from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

During this time, vehicular access beyond Front Street #25 will be restricted to facilitate concrete pouring works related to a private construction project.

A temporary detour will be made available via D.C. Steeg to redirect traffic to Back Street.

Key Details Recap:

· Date & Time: Friday, July 4th, 2025, 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

· Location: Front Street, Philipsburg

· Detour Route: D.C. Steeg to Back Street

· Reason: Concrete pouring works for a private development

· Access: Emergency vehicles will be granted priority access throughout the closure

The Ministry urges all motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution, observe traffic signs, and follow instructions from onsite personnel for everyone’s safety.

We thank the public for their understanding and cooperation.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/VROMI-Temporary-Road-Closure-on-Front-Street.aspx