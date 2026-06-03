VROMI working with Finance on new fund to support infrastructure, environmental issues | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Patrice Gumbs has indicated that the Ministry of VROMI is working with the Ministry of Finance on the development of an Urban Development Environmental Fund to support more structured financing for infrastructure and environmental interventions. He did not provide specifics at this stage.

According to Minister Gumbs, the proposed fund is intended to help generate the necessary income to address recurring infrastructure, sanitation and environmental needs in a more sustainable way. He noted that while emergency interventions are sometimes necessary, the broader goal is to reduce dependence on temporary responses and move toward better planning and long-term solutions.

The Minister explained that several interventions currently being carried out by the Ministry are connected to immediate needs and available budgetary space. He also pointed out that some measures are tied to the 2026 budget process, underscoring the importance of proper funding for public works, environmental management and infrastructure maintenance.

Gumbs said St. Maarten has long needed a stronger and more consistent investment mechanism to support infrastructure. He emphasized that infrastructure remains a priority, but that the country must also develop the financial tools needed to properly maintain and improve public spaces, address environmental concerns and respond to urgent situations without constantly relying on emergency measures.

The proposed Urban Development Environmental Fund is being explored as one such tool. The fund would be aimed at creating a more reliable source of income for interventions related to urban development, infrastructure, public safety and environmental management. This would allow government to better plan, prioritize and execute works that are currently often handled only when conditions become urgent.

Minister Gumbs said temporary interventions will still be required in certain cases, especially where public safety, access or environmental risks are involved. However, he stressed that temporary fixes should not be mistaken for final solutions. The Ministry’s objective, he said, is to create a framework that supports more durable and sustainable interventions over time.

The Minister also linked the need for structured funding to the wider responsibility of maintaining communities, roads, public spaces and environmental areas. He said the Ministry continues to work on immediate concerns, but that lasting improvement will require financing, planning and cooperation across government.

Gumbs reiterated that the Ministry is working to move beyond repeated emergency responses by establishing mechanisms that support planned interventions. The development of the Urban Development Environmental Fund forms part of that effort.

The Minister said the public can expect continued updates as the Ministry advances discussions on the fund and other measures intended to strengthen infrastructure planning and environmental management in St. Maarten.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/vromi-working-with-finance-on-new-fund-to-support-infrastructure-environmental-issues