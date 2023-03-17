WALK-A-THON 2023: Walk for a good cause on Sunday March 19! | FAXINFO

Walking together, walking for your health, walking to find yourself or meet, to discuss but above all walking to support actions for the benefit of the community, youth, local initiatives, this is what is offered to you on Sunday 19 next March.

Departure from Galisbay at 6:00 am to get moving with the sun: a loop passing through Marigot, Rambaud, la Savane, Happy Bay and Friar's Bay to return to the starting point, each at their own pace, “no rush”. On arrival, health professionals will be at your disposal to listen to you, give you advice with a good objective, that of staying in shape. It is essentially the moment of sharing that the Rotary Club of Saint-Martin Sunset offers you. Tickets are on sale at the Levi's boutique on rue de la République in Marigot, at the Agence Change Express in Marigot and with members of the Rotary Club of Saint-Martin Sunset. 10€ to walk for health, breakfast is included as well as a T-shirt and the smile of health professionals on arrival, without forgetting the “good causes” which will be supported by this action… See you there !

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/walk-a-thon-2023-marchez-pour-la-bonne-cause-le-dimanche-19-mars-prochain/