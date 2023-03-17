Walking / running: 100% success for Saint-Martinoise 2023 | FAXINFO

The eleventh edition of this unmissable 100% female sporting event, which took place on Saturday March 11, met with the expected fervor with 324 participants.

Brilliantly organized by the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin, "La Saint-Martinoise", a 100% female race and walk, which was sponsored this year by Dominique Democrite Louisy, 3rd vice-president of the Collectivité, was also marked by the beautiful vocal performance of Tamillia interpreting the anthem of Saint-Martin. After a collective warm-up full of energy, the walkers and runners, all dressed in the emblematic pink T-shirt, rushed under the sun in the streets of Marigot and surroundings in a warm and united atmosphere where the bursts of laughter did not miss. Highly welcomed by passers-by, the athletes gave everything to take up the challenge of covering the five kilometres, at their own pace, of this three-in-one sporting event: individual race, mother/daughter duo or individual walk. With immense pride in crossing the finish line, each was awarded a certificate of congratulations for their participation as well as a raffle ticket whose attractive prizes, such as plane tickets, were handed over by the children. . As a stretch, the crowd of participants unleashed all the adrenaline of the competition during the Socca Fit / Zumba session with Learie which provides an ever so memorable moment. The organizing team of the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin led by Patrick Trival wished to thank the sponsors without whom "La Saint-Martinoise" would hardly be possible (Le Crédit Mutuel, La Semsamar, Super U, Delta Petroleum, Air Caraïbes, Dauphin Telecom, Lipstick, Bioderma, Go Sport, Sporfit, Art&Design, Arcelor Mittal, Le Pélican, Rapido Print) and the many volunteers before proceeding with the long-awaited award ceremony. Congratulations to all for this magical performance! _Vx

results:

5km walk

1- Anne Jacques (Dream of Trail) 35'33

2- Lynn Taylor 36'00

3- Marlene Fleming 37'38

5km race

• Woman over 40 years old

1- Murielle Paul Lancier (Avenir Sportif Club St Martin) 21'43

2- Nathalie Maniez (Intergeneration Runners) 22'15

3- Anne Röhrig Tchero (Dream of Trail) 23'09

• Female – 40 years old

1- Desiree Gamiette (Avenir Sportif Club St Martin) 22'30

2- Celine Verdonck (Saint-Martin Extreme Runners)

3- Manja Perko

• Mother-Daughter Challenge

1- DORANGES: Agnes Puigcerver (21'19) and Anaé Doranges (26'35)

2- THE ASICS: Oceane Chilou (26'12) and Sonia Chilou (27'41)

3- TEAM CREUSOT: Louise Creusot (30'22) and Claire Creusot (30'23)

