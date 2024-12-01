Waste management: a memorandum of understanding signed reluctantly | FAXINFO

Last Friday, a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict was signed between the Community, the company VERDE SXM, the transporters and the State, under the aegis of the delegated prefect Vincent Berton.

The protocol, the result of numerous negotiations, addresses essential issues such as securing the Grandes Cayes landfill site, pricing and road maintenance. Although a compromise was reached, certain legal points, particularly on the coverage of damages, remain unresolved. Despite this step to calm the conflicts, Gérald Gumbs, president of the Saint-Martin construction companies association, expressed deep discontent, describing the working conditions as "still horrible".

The carriers' outburst

During the signing, Gérald Gumbs gave a poignant account of a daily life where trucks break down because the road has become impassable again: “Today, I want to cry. 80% of the hauliers do not agree with me signing (this agreement, editor's note) but I will take my responsibilities”, while warning that “the conflict will not stop until conditions improve”. In response, Maxime Arnal, director of VERDE SXM, committed to respecting the deadlines for improving the site by the end of 2024. He announced ongoing work, secure unloading areas and the expansion of operating spaces. The State intends to ensure that the schedule is adhered to. Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, acknowledged the urgency of the situation and highlighted the need for a new access road, the one already traced by the army in post-Irma. The challenge therefore remains to transform commitments into actions to sustainably ease tensions. _VX

Overflowing sorting terminals

Another topic discussed during this half-hearted signing of the agreement was the 125 new waste sorting terminals that are no longer all emptied on time. The service provider that won this public contract lacks the means to keep up. Let us salute Gérald Gumbs for ensuring the interim in view of the current conditions and call on the population to be patient in this transition.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gestion-des-dechets-un-protocole-daccord-signe-a-contre-coeur/