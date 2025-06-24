The Collectivité de Saint-Martin announced last Friday in a press release that it deeply regrets the decision of its service provider Verde SXM SAS, operator of the Cul-de-Sac public landfill under a service contract, to terminate the terms of the contract by ceasing the reception and processing of waste at the Grandes Cayes non-hazardous waste storage facility (ISDND) since the previous evening.

While the Community confirms that an outstanding amount of 3.3 million euros has been outstanding for 6 months with its service provider, it deplores, despite ongoing discussions with the general management and a mandate of 579€ made on Thursday, June 000, 19, that VERDE SXM has nevertheless chosen to stop this public service essential to the population, without taking into account the mandate of the community and its commitment to pay an additional 2025€ before the end of June 500.

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin wishes to reassure the population that the collection of household and bulky waste remains operational. For the time being, the collected waste is being transported to the Grandes Cayes site and stored nearby, pending the resumption of operations. This method of operation was already tested during the fire of April 7, 2025; the waste will then be collected and processed.

The Collectivité reiterates that continuity of public service is a fundamental right and that it awaits VERDE SXM's decision to restore the site to operational order. If necessary, the Collectivité could requisition the site, which belongs to it, and put in place the logistics necessary for the proper functioning of the Grandes Cayes ISDN.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gestion-des-dechets-rupture-de-la-continuite-du-service-public-dans-le-traitement-des-dechets-sur-le-site-de-grandes-caye/