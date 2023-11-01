Water cuts, works, traffic: update for Tuesday, October 31, 2023 | FAXINFO

Intervention in progress on rue Kennedy in Marigot

An SAUR intervention is underway in Marigot at the intersection of Rue Kennedy and Rue du Général de Gaulle, which is closed to traffic following a break in the wastewater network. A diversion is in place to avoid the intersection Rue Kennedy/Rue du Général de Gaulle.

Intervention underway at Sandy Ground

Another SAUR intervention is underway at Sandy Ground following a breakdown in the wastewater network. Traffic is disrupted, a return to normal is expected at best around 14:30 p.m. today.

Breakage in the main drinking water supply pipe to Savane

While the progressive water replenishment work continued in the areas dependent on the Morne Valois reservoir yesterday evening, a break was identified in the main supply pipe to Savane, a frequent situation during repressurization. The distribution of drinking water was therefore interrupted from Savane to Oyster Pond while repairs were carried out.

The SAUR Saint-Martin teams remain mobilized and focused for a complete return of water as soon as possible. It is important that in the next few days all subscribers strive for reasonable use of the resource, the only parameter that will allow the service to be maintained for as many people as possible.

